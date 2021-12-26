Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh will become Defence production hub and BrahMos missile will be manufactured in Lucknow, along with the creation of new employment opportunities for youth, said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of BrahMoS missile production unit and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) lab, Adityanath said, "This lab will take the state in a new direction. Uttar Pradesh will become a defense hub, and BrahMos missile will be made in Lucknow as well as research will be done."

"Many employment opportunities will also be created with this project," he said.

Further, Adityanath informed that the work has already been started in all the six Defense corridors and a Defense Expo has been organized in Lucknow today.

"India is a country that gives the message of friendly compassion to the world, but it does not mean that the country will permit to let down its security," he added.

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also present in the stone laying ceremony today.

Later, the chief minister will lay the foundation stone for various development projects program at Osa Mandi in Manjhanpur of Kaushambi. He will reach Prayagraj at 3:00 pm and will do Bhoomi Pujan of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Earlier on Saturday, Adityanath launched a "free tablets and laptops distribution scheme" for one crore youths of the state. (ANI)

