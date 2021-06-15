Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Government Primary Health Care (PHC) in Tukroo in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir becomes the first PHC to get multi-feed Oxygen Manifold System (OMS) technology.

In order to cater to the oxygen requirements of patients amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the oxygen system has been installed.

The multi-feed Oxygen Manifold System using a multiway redial header fitted to a single cylinder. This system would enable one oxygen bottle to cater to the needs of multiple patients concurrently thus enabling critical care management to a larger number of patients with the existing limited resources.

There are 40 beds at the PHC in Tukroo, informed Dr Ishrat Gul, Incharge of the PHC.

"The population in Tukroo is only 650. Recently, this oxygen manifold was set up here. There are around 40 villages. All of them will benefit from this. We have 40 beds here. There are more than 100 big and 100 small oxygen cylinders. We have 20 oxygen concentrators here. There is no shortage of anything here. Earlier we had to refer patients to Shopian or Pulwama," she said.

Appreciating the administration, Dr Gul said, "This is the first PHC in the whole Jammu and Kashmir where this facility Oxygen Manifold System (OMS) has been installed. This is a big achievement that PHC gets such a facility. I am highly thankful to the administration."

The oxygen manifold system consists of a 24 Cylinder system catering 40 beds fully functional along with an ERC room which is fully equipped and functional round the clock.

Earlier, Covid-19 patients from Shopian, which is a hilly and far-flung district, needed to travel long distances to reach a hospital either in Pulwama or Srinagar, but now with this facility the Covid-19 patients will be able to get oxygen at the nearest hospital.

Local residents have lauded the initiative taken by the district administration.

Irshad Wani, a resident of Tukroo said, "It is a big step. Earlier, patients had to go to Pulwama and Srinagar. Especially Covid-19 patients will be greatly benefitted. I extend my gratitude to the administration."

Suhail Shah, another local resident, told ANI that before the facility was set up, his mother had to be taken to Pulwama or Srinagar when she was Covid positive. "However, now that it is at people's doorstep, it will bring relief to many," he said.

According to the data released by Union Health Ministry, Jammu and Kashmir has 13532 active cases of Covid-19. So far, 290284 people have recovered from the virus and 4195 deaths have been registered since the onset of the pandemic. (ANI)

