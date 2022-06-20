Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], June 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday enumerated the welfare schemes undertaken by the Central government in the past eight years and said that they have "provided social justice with effective last-mile delivery".

The Prime Minister noted that the idea behind every scheme of the government was to give priority to its delivery to every section and corner of the country.

Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station and dedicate to the nation the 'centre of excellence for persons with communication disorders' at All India Institute of Speech and Hearing, in Mysuru.

"In the last eight years, we have empowered social justice with effective last-mile delivery. The poor have started to believe that the scheme which has benefited their neighbour will benefit them someday. His turn to be the beneficiary would also come," PM Modi said while addressing an event after launching various development programmes here.

"In the schemes made during the past eight years, the government gave priority that they should reach every section, every corner of the country," he added.

Taking a swipe at the previous governments in the state and the Centre, the Prime Minister said that the schemes that they made had limited reach and influence, but after gaining power at the Centre, his government decided to change the "old traditions".

"Karnataka has seen many governments in the last seven decades. Many governments were formed in the country as well. Every government talked a lot for the village, poor, Dalit, deprived, backward, women, and farmers, also made some schemes. But their reach and influence remained limited. When you gave us a chance at the Centre in 2014, we decided to change the old traditions. We started working in mission mode to extend the benefits of the government schemes to the deserving people," he said.

"Our government is trying to minimize the dependence of the differently-abled ones on others. So in our currency, new features have been added for the convenience of the handicapped in the coins. Courses related to the education of differently-abled are being enriched all over the country," the Prime Minister added.

Mentioning the foundation stone laying of the national highway projects in Bengaluru, PM Modi said that the Centre sanctioned about Rs 70,000 crores for 5,000 km of national highways in Karnataka.

"In the last 8 years, the central government has sanctioned about Rs 70,000 crores for 5,000 km of national highways in Karnataka. The foundation stone of national highway projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore has been laid in Bengaluru today itself," he said.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state. (ANI)

