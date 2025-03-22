Paschim Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 22 (ANI): West Bengal BJP leader Dilip Ghosh claimed on Saturday that the government is attempting to suppress demands for justice in the RG Kar Hospital rape-murder case by punishing those leading the protests.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "The RG Kar incident has exposed the state of law and order in Bengal before everyone, which is why this government has made a lot of efforts to suppress it. The people who led this movement were threatened and transferred, but the movement has not stopped yet."

He added that the more the government tries to suppress the protest, the stronger the demand for justice will become.

"It (protest) is starting again, that is why efforts are being made to punish those who are in front, so that people keep quiet, but the entire society stands in support. The more the government tries to suppress, the stronger the movement will become, Ghosh said.

On Thursday, the West Bengal government transferred Dr Subarna Goswami, a prominent figure in the protests demanding justice for the female doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital, to Darjeeling as the Superintendent of the Darjeeling TB Hospital.

Goswami, a member of the West Bengal Public Health cum Administrative Services and presently posted as a Deputy CMOH-II, Purba Bardhaman, has been transferred to Darjeeling TB Hospital with immediate effect, according to a notification issued.

As one of the key faces of the protests, Dr Goswami had been advocating for justice and accountability in the wake of the tragedy. Her transfer has raised eyebrows, with many wondering if it's an attempt to silence her or distance her from the case.

On March 17, the father of the RG Kar rape and murder victim expressed his concerns over the investigation, alleging that multiple individuals are involved in both the crime and tampering with evidence.

Speaking to ANI, he revealed that his family has filed a petition in the High Court, submitting 54 questions in the hope of obtaining justice for his daughter.

"We have filed a case in the HC and submitted 54 questions. It is with the court to bring us those answers so that my daughter gets justice. Many men are involved in my daughter's rape and murder. And there are many hands involved in evidence tampering. West Bengal CM is leading the process of evidence tampering," the victim's father said. (ANI)

