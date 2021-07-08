Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 8 (ANI): With the aim to inspire the youth in Jammu and Kashmir, a man named Bilal Ahmad Khan has started a mini amusement park, a boating site and a fish farm in Anantnag.

While speaking to ANI, Khan said, "I have started a mini amusement park, a boating site and a fish farm in Anantnag. I aim to provide other recreation services in the region as well."

Anantnag is a place with abundant water resources which provide opportunities to the people to invest in fish farming, agriculture, horticulture and other activities. Many successful entrepreneurs in these fields have emerged in the district with Bilal Ahmad Khan, a postgraduate being one of them.

While talking to ANI, Bilal Ahmad Khan said, "Coming from a village with surplus water supply, I decided to utilize the available water and land resources for making my livelihood. Assisted by the Fisheries Department through Prime Minister's package, I set up a private fish farm in 2007 and have been rearing carp fish (common carp, grass carp, and silver carp) in it. Encouraged by initial gains, I diversified the activities at the farm and built a small pond and an amusement park for children by its side."

Khan purchased pedal boats and other equipment from Kolkata and started providing boating and recreation services that is 'first of its kind in South Kashmir', he informs.

Today, Bilal Ahmad Khan provides jobs to scores of people in his village. He has opened an amusement park, a boating site and a fish farm in his village.

Requesting the government to help him develop the site as a tourist spot, Bilal urged the people to send their children to the place and also asked unemployed educated youths of South Kashmir to avail benefits from Central and UT government schemes instead of roaming for Government jobs.

"I urge the unemployed youths of the valley to avail benefits of schemes provided by Central and UT governments", he said.

The visitors hailed this step taken by Bilal Ahmad Khan by setting up a mini amusement park as they can take their children to this mini amusement park to enjoy and reduce stress level due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Zainab Muzaffar, a visitor told ANI, "I really enjoyed coming to this amusement park. I hope many people visit this amusement park in the near future." (ANI)

