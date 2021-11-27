New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): After Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed that the Centre has decriminalized stubble burning, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Haryana) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni said that those are mere words and nothing has been given in writing yet.

"He (Narendra Singh Tomar) has said it right now but has not given anything in writing. They should give us in writing that they will decriminalise stubble burning, roll back electricity bills," said Chaduni.

Ahead of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, meeting, Chaduni said "In today's meeting, there are two-three main issues, MSP, withdrawal of cases, compensation to the farmers died, electricity bill, among others. We will discuss our program which we have scheduled for November 29."

On Tomar's statement that the government will constitute a committee on the issue of MSP, the farm leader said, "Many times committee has been formed, not just one time. I do not agree with the committee. We will not get satisfied with the committee. Until we get any solid written proof that how they will work on MSP and in how much time they will make laws for it, we will continue to fight for it."

Ahead of the tractor march scheduled on November 29 when the Winter Session of Parliament is set to begin, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the farmers on Saturday to return home as their demands have been met.

"After the announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws, there is no point in continuing farmers' agitation. I urge farmers to end their agitation and return their homes," he added.

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning later this month to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been listed for introduction and passage. It is among 26 new bills on the agenda of the government. The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 seeks to repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

However, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait said that farmers will go home after the government accepts their demand for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP).

"We will withdraw our protest and will go home after the government accepts our demand for law on Minimum Support Price (MSP). We don't have the intention to stay put at the Delhi border till January 26. If the government accepts our demand on MSP and compensation for 750 farmers who died during the protest, then we will go back home," Tikait had said. (ANI)

