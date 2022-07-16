New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The government is set to bring a bill during the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament to enhance efficiency in running cantonments across the country.

According to an official note, the bill also intends to facilitate "ease of living" in cantonments.

At present, 62 cantonments are operating across the country and most of them have a civil-military mix in their demography.

The administration of the cantonments comes under the authority of the Ministry of Defence.

The Cantonment Bill 2022 is expected to bring in measures to ensure that the civilian population living within the cantonments do not face any difficulties.

"It is a bill for the administration of cantonments with a view to impart greater democratisation, modernisation and efficiency thereof, and to achieve greater developmental objectives in alignment with municipalities across the country," the note said.

The 62 cantonments were notified under the Cantonments Act, 1924 which was succeeded by the Cantonments Act, 2006.

The Monsoon session begins on Monday.

