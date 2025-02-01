New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said a focused scheme will be launched for the footwear and leather sectors while steps will be initiated to make India a global toy manufacturing hub.

The government will also launch a mission to support clean technology manufacturing activities, she said while presenting the Union Budget for 2025-26.

She said investment as third engine encompasses investing in people, innovation, and economy.

Broadband connectivity will be provided to all government secondary schools and primary healthcare centres, Sitharaman said.

