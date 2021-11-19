New Delhi [India], November 19 (ANI): With the aim to strengthen the agricultural sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the government has decided to form a committee to promote zero budget farming, to make MSP more efficient and to scientifically change the crop pattern.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister said, "To promote zero budget farming that is natural farming, to make MSP more efficient and to scientifically change the crop pattern keeping in mind the changing requirements of the country and other issues, a committee to be formed. In this committee, there will be representatives of the central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists and economists."

Following the announcement of the repealing of the three Central farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the countrymen that whatever he is doing is for the welfare of the nation.

"We have decided to repeal all three farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let us start afresh," he urged.

Emphasising that farmers welfare and agriculture development is the top priority of the government, Prime Minister said many steps were taken so that farmers get the right price for their produce in return for their hard work.

Addressing the nation, Prime Minister said, "Whatever I did, I did for farmers. What I am doing, is for the country. With your blessings, I never left out anything in my hard work. Today I assure you that I will now work even harder, so that your dreams, nation's dreams can be realised."

He said the government not only increased the MSP (Minimum Support Price) but also created record government procurement centres.

"We worked to provide farmers with seeds at reasonable rates and facilities like micro-irrigation, 22 crore soil health cards. Such factors have contributed to increased agriculture production. We strengthened Fasal Bima Yojana, brought more farmers under it," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister also said procurement by the central government broke the record of the past several decades.

Farmers have been protesting the government's three farm laws since had passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

The three farm laws are-- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely.The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

