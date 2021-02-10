Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) State Congress chief Nana Patole said on Wednesday that the MVA government in Maharashtra has decided to move the court over the `delay' by the governor in the appointment of 12 nominated members to the Legislative Council.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress coalition government had recommended 12 names for appointment to the Council in the governor's quota to governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the first week of November.

"This is a murder of democracy. The cabinet, in exercise of its rights, sent the names to the governor. How long will the governor delay it?" Patole said at a press conference here.

Claiming that the governor seems to be under pressure from the central leadership of the BJP, Patole said, "We (the MVA government) have now decided to approach the court on this issue."

