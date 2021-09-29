New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the government will set up science museums across the country to promote scientific temper, particularly among children and the younger generation.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) was signed in the presence of G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of Northeastern Region (DoNER), according to a statement.

The MoU aims at setting up science museums at select CSIR laboratories to promote scientific curiosity and awareness among the common people across all sections of the society, the statement said.

Singh called for imbibing scientific thinking to face the challenges of the 21st century. He said the COVID-19 pandemic has emphasised the importance of increasing the society's awareness of science and scientific thinking.

He said the MoU is a step in this direction and will start a new chapter in the history of science communication and dissemination.

Singh said a new initiative of the CSIR in setting up virtual laboratories in partnership with IIT-Bombay for school students, as desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a CSIR Society meeting in 2020, is highly laudable.

He also welcomed the move by the CSIR and the NCSM to set up a museum within the NPL to showcase the technologies and interventions developed by the CSIR over the last eight decades.

The minister said this initiative is also in line with the vision of Modi, who desired that science and technology must reach every nook and corner of the country and said there is a need for outreach.

He said museums should not be static but must be dynamic and engaging and should emerge as crucibles of innovation, and the country must tap into the curiosity and enthusiasm in students and youngsters.

Singh said while the CSIR has tied up with Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas and Atal Tinkering Labs Schools of Niti Aayog, it must reach out to the remote areas.

In his address, Reddy said globally, it is recognised that science centres play an important role in supplementing science education in a country, creating a culture of science and technology and developing scientific temper amongst the masses and youngsters in particular.

He said the signing of the MoU will connect the NCSM and the CSIR and its laboratories significantly in fulfilling their objectives and the vision of the prime minister in a more fruitful manner. He also assured all help and assistance from his ministry in successfully implementing the initiative.

Reddy suggested that there is a need to have synergy and collaboration between other such departments of the Government of India, the aim of which is to promote a culture of science, technology and innovation in the country.

