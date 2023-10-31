Shimla, Oct 31 (PTI) Hitting out at the Himachal Pradesh government for not conducting mayor and deputy mayor elections in four municipal corporations, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Tuesday said it is violating the democratic rights of the people.

In a statement, the former chief minister alleged that due to the failure of the state government, the municipal corporations of Mandi, Solan, Dharamshala and Palampur were functioning without mayors and deputy mayors.

Lakhs of people living in these areas are facing problems and developmental work has come to a standstill, Thakur said, adding that as per the rules, the posts of mayor and deputy mayor cannot be kept vacant.

The BJP leader said the state has suffered huge losses due to natural disasters triggered by torrential rains and it is essential that the institutions function smoothly to provide relief to the people.

