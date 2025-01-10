Imphal, Jan 10 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said the government is working tirelessly to arrest those involved in violent acts and making arrangements to ensure the safe return of relief camp inmates to their homes in areas where the law-and-order situation has improved.

Singh made the remarks during a programme where skill certificates were distributed to candidates successfully trained under the Centrally Sponsored State Managed (CSSM) component of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0 Special Project for 2023-2024.

Certificates were awarded to 28 people residing in relief camps at Sawombung and Mangolnganbi College, Ningthoukhong.

"The government is tirelessly working to bring to justice those responsible for violent acts. At the same time, we are making arrangements for the safe return of relief camp inmates to their homes in areas where the situation has improved," Singh said.

He also announced that people who have completed training in various fields could avail of collateral-free financial assistance of Rs 50,000 provided by the government to start small businesses related to their training.

Additionally, beneficiaries can access loans of up to Rs 10,00,000, with a 30 per cent grant, under state government schemes to expand their businesses, Singh added.

The CM urged the public not to trust politically motivated and unverified information designed to create unrest in the state.

Singh also appreciated the efforts of the Manipur Seva Samiti and Humanism Foundation for providing skill training to internally displaced persons (IDPs), aiding them in rebuilding their lives.

