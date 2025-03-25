New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday accused the government of working with the agenda of causing disturbance during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament and claimed that discussions are not allowed on issues that the opposition wants to raise.

Her remarks come a day after both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha saw repeated adjournments with the BJP members attacking the Congress on the issue of reservation for Muslims.

"On the things we demand a discussion on, it does not take place. For the first time I have seen that the agenda of the government is disturbance," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters after attending a meeting of Parliament's joint committee on 'one nation, one election'.

"It is probably the first time that the government does not want the House to function," the Congress general secretary said.

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Tuesday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the alleged discovery of large sums of unaccounted cash at the residence of a sitting Delhi High Court judge.

He called for discussion in the House to find robust and cogent solution to ensure greater judicial accountability and transparency in the country.

With repeated adjournments in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Priyanka Gandhi had said the government seems to have made up its mind that it does not want the House to function and finds some excuse or the other to create a ruckus.

