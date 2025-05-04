Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said the Central government has not avenged the Pahalgam terror attack even after 12 days and mocked its response so far, including banning Pakistani YouTube channels.

Raut sarcastically said the government takes revenge on its political adversaries by breaking their parties, jailing them, destroying their lives, and harassing their families.

"It has been 12 days since innocent people were killed (in Pahalgam terror attack). And the news we see is the government is tightening the noose (around Pakistan). They reduced the staff in the Pakistan High Commission and shut the airspace (for Pakistani flights). Is this called revenge?" the Rajya Sabha member questioned.

He said that while seeking revenge the government has banned Pakistani YouTube channels.

"Is this revenge? See Indira Gandhi's history? The government has not taken any revenge," Raut said.

Over the last week, Raut had said Gandhi split Pakistan into two (Pakistan and Bangladesh) in the 1971 war.

After 26 persons were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a raft of measures, including expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, and immediate shutting down of the Attari land transit post.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting issued directions to block six Pakistan-based YouTube-based news channels.

