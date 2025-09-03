Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 3 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and Rajya Sabha member HD Deve Gowda on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "actively pursuing alternatives" after the United States started an "unreasonable and unjust tariff war."

In his letter to PM Modi, the former prime minister said the policy of "multi-alignment" is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future.

"I closely followed the news of your visit to Japan and China. I am relieved like millions of Indians that you have been actively pursuing alternatives after the United States started an unreasonable and unjust tariff war. I trust you had a very successful visit and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives," Gowda said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday evening returned to New Delhi after concluding his four-day and two-nation visit to Japan and China, spanning from August 29 to September 1.

"The policy of 'multi-alignment' that you have followed is bound to offer rich dividends in the near future. The world has only begun to understand its importance and pragmatism. This is a very constructive and positive formulation compared to our earlier espousal of 'non-alignment'. Times have changed and we needed a new language to pursue our fair dreams," the former Prime Minister said.

"We should interact with the world as per our needs, on our terms but with also enormous civilisational grace that we possess. That will make India stand out," he added.

Highlighting PM Modi's interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Gowda said that the meeting symbolises the beginning of a new world order that will put India in the middle of global prosperity and peace.

"The photographs and videos of yourself with President Putin and President Xi Jinping that have flooded the media across the globe communicated something beyond routine bonhomie and friendship between heads of state," the letter read.

The former Prime Minister argued that the US will have to "come around sooner than later" as India offers economic, demographic and democratic advantages.

"I trust you had a very successful visit, and India will reap the benefits of your negotiations and new initiatives. United States too will have to come around sooner than later because dharma is on our side, and our nation offers a combination of economic, demographic and democratic advantage like no other in the world," Gowada said.

Describing the visit as "productive" in a post on X, PM Modi said he emphasised India's position on key global issues during his engagements.

On the SCO summit, PM Modi wrote on X, "Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India's stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit." (ANI)

