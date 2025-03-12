Mirzapur (UP), Mar 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday said that welfare schemes launched by the government aim to bring marginalised sections into the mainstream, ensuring equal opportunities for all.

"Welfare schemes aim to bring marginalised sections into the mainstream, ensuring equal opportunities for all," the governor, according to a statement, said while distributing benefits under various government schemes at an event organised at Panchsheel Mahavidyalaya in the Mavai Kala village.

Also Read | Haridwar Shocker: Woman Strangles Twin Daughters to Death After Their Constant Crying Disturbs Her Sleep, Arrested.

She emphasised the importance of financial literacy for NRLM (National Rural Livelihood Mission) women's groups under the Bank Sakhi scheme, urging district officials to provide training on effective financial management.

“Women must be cautious in utilising their earnings efficiently,” she said and directed officials to implement similar training programmes in Mirzapur, following the model initiated in Varanasi.

Also Read | Delhi High Court Directs YouTuber Shyam Meera Singh To Remove Defamatory Video Against Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

The governor highlighted the role of NRLM in empowering rural women who once hesitated to step out of their homes but are now becoming self-reliant. She called upon intellectuals in the society to contribute towards women's empowerment.

Governor Patel stressed the importance of Mission Indradhanush for newborn vaccinations, urging all parents to immunise their children to protect them from diseases.

She warned of strict action against those opposing or neglecting vaccinations. She instructed Anganwadi workers and CDPOs (Child Development Project Officers) to ensure that the 200 Anganwadi centres in Mirzapur effectively utilise the pre-school educational kits provided.

Encouraging responsible use of government benefits, she advised beneficiaries of land leases and housing schemes, particularly those from Scheduled Castes, to use the allocated land strictly for the intended purpose. She praised the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, saying that permanent housing for the poor has been a major relief under these initiatives.

During the event, Governor Patel symbolically distributed various benefits, including pre-school educational kits to 10 Anganwadi centres, sponsorship certificates to five beneficiaries rescued from begging under the District Probation Department's initiative.

She instructed health officials to ensure early detection, treatment, and monitoring of tuberculosis patients, and urged TB patients to take medicines regularly and consume the nutrition kits provided to them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)