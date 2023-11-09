New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday appealed to people to buy made in India goods and promote the government's 'vocal for local' initiative.

"The joy of being vocal for local is there in all of us. We are all committed to supporting our small shopkeepers, hawkers and people who are manufacturing small goods in India. We are going to encourage Indian made goods," he told reporters here after participating in an event at Vanijya Bhavan on 'vocal for local' initiative.

As India gears up to celebrate Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a video promoting the use of local products and asserted that the "vocal for local" movement is gaining momentum across the country.

