Latur, Oct 28 (PTI) A 26-year-old gram panchayat member allegedly committed suicide in Latur in Maharashtra on Saturday over distress caused by drought as well as lack of Maratha quota, a police official said.

Mahesh Kadam, a resident of Dhalegaon in Ahmedpur tehsil, consumed poison at around 12:30pm and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at Andhori primary health centre, he said.

In his suicide note, Kadam claimed continuous drought and lack of reservation for the Maratha community meant even paying fees for education was difficult, the official said.

His kin claimed he had completed post graduation in Marathi and Political Science but was upset over not getting opportunities despite his qualification, which included B.Ed and D.Ed degrees.

An accidental death report has been registered and further probe was underway, the Kingaon police station official said.

