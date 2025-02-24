New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital shows improvement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to lift the restrictions imposed under Stage-II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

The CAQM's decision comes as the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 186 on February 24, 2025, which is 114 points below the 300 mark required to implement Stage-II measures, as per the Supreme Court's directives.

Also Read | 'Shower of Lies and Statements Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections': RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Slams PM Narendra Modi's Bihar Visit, Calls Trip 'Politically Motivated'.

"The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 186 for 24. 02.2025 which is 114 points below the 300 mark to implement the stage-II as per the extant directives of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. Further, the forecast by IMD /IITM predicts the AQI mainly to remain in moderate/poor category," the order signed by the Director (Technical) RK Agrawal, who is also the member convenor of the sub-committee on GRAP, stated.

"Owing to improvement in mixing height and ventilation coefficient and much favorable meteorological conditions for dispersion of pollutants, the AQI of Delhi has since shown a significant improvement," the order further read.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 25 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories" is locked News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 22 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

However, the actions under stages I of the extant schedule of GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented. All implementing agencies have been asked to keep strict vigil and intensify measures under the two stages of the extant schedule of GRAP.

"The Sub-Committee, shall be keeping a close watch on the air quality scenario and review the situation from time to time for further appropriate decision depending upon the Air Quality in Delhi and forecast made by IMD/IITM," the order read, adding, "We must record here that if the Commission finds that the AQI goes above 350, as a precautionary measure, Stage-III measures will have to be immediately implemented. If the AQI crosses 400 on a given day, Stage-IV measures will have to be reintroduced." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)