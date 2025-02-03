New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): As the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital shows improvement, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to lift the restrictions imposed under Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR).

The CAQM's decision comes as the AQI in Delhi was recorded at 286 on February 3, 2025, which is 64 points below the 350 mark required to implement Stage-III measures, as per the Supreme Court's directives.

"The AQI of Delhi has been recorded as 286 for 03.02.2025 which is 64 points below the 350 mark to implement Stage-III as per the extant directives of the Supreme Court. Further, the forecast by IMD predicts very light rain/ drizzle and favourable wind conditions in the days to come," the order signed by the Director (Technical) RK Agrawal, who is also the member convenor of the sub-committee on GRAP, stated.

"Owing to improvement in mixing height and ventilation coefficient and much favourable meteorological conditions for dispersion of pollutants, the AQI of Delhi has shown a significant improvement," the order further read.

However, the actions under stages I and II of the extant schedule of GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented. All implementing agencies have been asked to keep strict vigil and intensify measures under the two stages of the extant schedule of GRAP.

Moreover, construction and demolition project sites etc. which have been issued specific closure orders on account of non-compliance with various statutory directions, rules, and guidelines under no circumstances shall resume their operations without any specific order to this effect from the commission.

"We must record here that if the Commission finds that the AQI goes above 35O, as a precautionary measure, Stage-III measures will have to be immediately implemented. If the AQI crosses 400 on a given day, Stage-IV measures will have to be reintroduced," the order read.

On Monday, Delhi's air quality had deteriorated to the 'poor' category, with the AQI at 286 at 4 PM, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. (ANI)

