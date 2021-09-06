Noida, Sep 6 (PTI) The Greater Noida Authority on Monday launched a scheme for e-auction of office space, shops and commercial kiosks in the adjoining city of Noida, officials said.

The last date of application submission is October 11, they said.

These commercial spaces, including 42 shops and 31 kiosks, are ready to move and possession for them will be handed over within 60 days of allotment, Greater Noida Authority's Additional CEO Deep Chandra said.

“The scheme has been initiated today (September 6). Application forms can be downloaded from the portal of the Greater Noida Authority as well as the State Bank of India (SBI) till October 4,” the officer said in a statement.

“The e-auction date for these shops and kiosks is October 11,” he added.

According to officials, the shops and offices are located in Sector Gamma I's Kadamba Estate, Ecotech-II's BM Market, Swarnanagari, Delta I and II, Kasna Bus Depot, Alpha I and II, Beta II shopping centre.

The kiosks are located in Sectors Ecotech II, Ecotech III, Pi II, II and III, Phi, Chi and Sigma II, Sector 37 and Omicron 3, they said.

