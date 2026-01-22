Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): A fresh FIR has been registered at Knowledge Park Police Station in Greater Noida in connection with the death of 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta, who lost his life after his car broke through a waterlogged pit near a public road in Sector-150.

The FIR cites violations under the Environmental Protection Act, the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, intensifying the probe into alleged lapses at the construction site.

Five individuals, identified as Abhay Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, Manish Kumar, Achal Bohra, and Nirmal Kumar, have been named in the FIR. They have been booked under Section 15 of the Environmental Protection Act, 1986; Sections 24 and 43 of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974; and Sections 290, 270, and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

According to the FIR, the incident came to light on Tuesday during routine patrolling, when police discovered a large, deep pit filled with stagnant water for several years. The water had become highly polluted and muddy, with garbage accumulating, producing a foul smell, and affecting public health. The pit, located close to a public road, had no barricades, warning signs, or safety arrangements, posing a severe risk to human life. Local residents reported that the stench from the stagnant water made it difficult to breathe when winds blew from the pit.

Investigations revealed that the land was purchased in 2014 by Lotus Green Construction Private Limited and later sold to Viztown in 2020. The FIR states that Lotus Green Construction continues to hold a significant share in the property.

The development follows the recovery of Mehta's car by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) from a water-filled pit that flooded during the night of January 16-17. The Noida Police also arrested Abhay Singh, CEO of Viztown, who was produced before a local court and granted one day of judicial custody; he will be presented in court again on Thursday.

This arrest follows the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the case. SIT head, Bhanu Bhaskar, who visited the incident spot along with the team, stated that they will submit their investigation report within five days.

"SIT has been formed to investigate this case. We have had discussions with the officials and the deceased's family members. The investigation has just started. We will present the report after 5 days of investigation," Bhaskar told reporters.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Mahesh Sharma, while expressing condolences for the victim, mentioned that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has assured him that anyone found guilty of this negligence will be identified and punished.

The victim, Yuvraj Mehta, lost his life after his car broke through a drain boundary under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park Police Station. His family has alleged gross administrative negligence, claiming he struggled for nearly two hours before drowning, as onlookers filmed the incident instead of helping. (ANI)

