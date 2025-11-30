Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 30 (ANI): Green Action Foundation (GAF) has promoted women entrepreneurship in tribal regions by concluding a 9-day USHA Classical Silai School Teachers' Training Programme at Dorabagori KCS Zone, Dolamara in Assam's Karbi Anglong district.

Organised with VDC (Duarbagori Autonomous Council constituency) and Kohora Soil Conservation Department, Kaziranga, and supported by USHA, the programme's valedictory function was attended by Richard Tokbi (EM, KAAC) and Dr. J.P. Sampat Kumar (Director, NID-Jorhat).

Fifteen tribal women received certificates and Sewing Machines, marking a milestone in their entrepreneurship journey. Tokbi praised GAF's efforts and urged participants to leverage these opportunities.

GAF Director Pranab Kumar Sarmah welcomed guests, while CEO Sujit Kumar Das highlighted GAF's mission. Dr. Sampat Kumar stressed practical training in harnessing the local youth's potential.

The programme received positive feedback, reflecting GAF's commitment to creating impact. (ANI)

