New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The Delhi Traffic Police created a green corridor on Friday evening for the transportation of a live heart from the IGI Airport to the AIIMS hospital, officials said.

The heart was was brought by air from Chandigarh at 4.20 pm. It was transported to the hospital from the Delhi airport in just 20 minutes, covering a distance of 16 kilometer, they said.

According to the officials, an information was received from the Head of the Department of the Organ Retrieval Banking Organisation (ORBO) AIIMS for providing a green corridor to facilitate heart transportation from Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport to AIIMS Hospital.

The traffic police provided a fast-moving green corridor, facilitating the transportation of the heart in 20 minutes. The distance would have taken almost one hour in normal routine, a senior police officer said.

