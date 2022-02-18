Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): A grenade was hurled at the security forces in the Khwaja Bazar Nowhatta area of Srinagar on Friday, said sources in J-K Police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

However, two shops were damaged.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

