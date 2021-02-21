Jammu, Feb 21 (PTI) A Grievances Redressal Committee (GRC) on Sunday visited the site of 624 MW Keru Hydro Electricity Project (HEP) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district to resolve the issues of locals, an official spokesman said.

The residents raised several grievances like seeking preference to local youths during recruitment in the project, payment of pending compensation under Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) Plan, water supply scheme for adjoining hamlets and a protection wall along the link road to Keru project site, the spokesman said.

Responding to the grievances, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Amir Hussain assured them that 80:20 ratio of locals and non-locals would be ensured in the recruitment process at all stages.

Various components of the R&R plan were also discussed and participants were informed that water crisis, payment of pending compensation and construction of a protection wall would be ensured in a time-bound manner, the spokesman said.

Kiru HEP is a run-of-the-river scheme being developed over the Chenab river near the villages of Patharnakki and Kiru.

The project is being developed by Chenab valley power projects, a joint venture between National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC) and Power Trading Corporation (PTC).

The project was awarded scoping clearance by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change in September 2008 and revalidated for an installed capacity of 624 MW in September 2015.

The environment clearance was issued in June 2016 and the project received approval from the State Administrative Council (SAC) in January 2019. The foundation stone for the hydroelectric power plant was laid in February 2019, while completion is expected by 2023.

