New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday condoled the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj and said he had an unwavering commitment to social upliftment and development.

Bharadwaj, aged 66, died on Tuesday while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a Chennai hospital.

"Grieved by the demise of Shri Abhay Bharadwaj, Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat. He was an eminent lawyer and had an unwavering commitment to social upliftment and development. Condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers," Kovind tweeted.

The MP was admitted to a hospital in Chennai for post COVID-19 severe pneumonia care. He died on Tuesday due to multi-organ failure and his lungs were completely destroyed due to the infection, the hospital said.

He was a prominent lawyer and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June this year.

