Patna, Jul 12 (PTI) A grocery shop owner was shot dead by an unidentified person in Patna's Ramkrishna Nagar locality, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening, and the deceased has been identified as Vikram Jha, they said.

“Police immediately reached the spot and took him to the nearest hospital, where he was declared brought-dead. The exact reason behind the murder is not known yet. An investigation is underway,” SP (Patna East), Parichay Kumar, told reporters.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and search is on to trace the culprit, Kumar added.

Earlier, a 50-year-old man involved in the sand mining business was gunned down outside his residence in Ranitalab area of Patna on July 10, less than a week after the murder of top industrialist Gopal Khemka in the state capital on July 4.

