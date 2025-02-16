New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday termed the stampede at the New Delhi railway station "a glaring example of gross mismanagement and lack of crowd control measures."

"The tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has shaken us all. Several innocent lives have been lost, including women and children," Chadha said in a post on X.

"This disaster is a glaring example of gross mismanagement and lack of crowd control measures," he added.

He said that on February 11, he had raised the issue in Parliament, warning about the urgent need for better management protocols at railway stations. But the government ignored it, he said.

"My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Those responsible must be held accountable, and immediate reforms are necessary to prevent such tragedies in the future," he added.

The stampede occurred around at 10 pm Saturday, as lakhs of devotees were heading to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh 2025 festival, causing significant overcrowding at the station. The incident claimed the lives of 18 people.

The tragedy unfolded when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern CPRO told ANI.

A high-level meeting involving senior Delhi Police officials was held at the DCP Railways office in the national capital on Sunday to discuss the initial inquiry report into the stampede.

Further, the Delhi Police have initiated inquest proceeding on the railway station stampede and the inquiry is being headed by a DCP rank officer.

According to Delhi Police Sources, as per the Standard Operating Procedure, six additional companies were supplied by the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) to control the stampede-like situation while the SHO was instructed to set up additional barricades.

The Commissioner, Special CP Public Transport, and Deputy Commissioner of Police Railways were part of today's meeting.

The officials reviewed the inquiry report and discussed measures to address the loopholes in the announcing system and legal action to be initiated.

Meanwhile, a two-member committee of the Indian Railways has been formed to investigate the stampede. The committee comprises Narsingh Deo, Northern Railway's Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM), and Pankaj Gangwar, its Principal Chief Safety Commissioner (PCSC). (ANI)

