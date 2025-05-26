Lucknow, May 26 (PTI) Groundwater levels have improved in 566 development blocks across Uttar Pradesh due to the state government's new water policy and adoption of technological innovations, an official statement said on Monday.

Among the major improvements, 29 districts, including Lucknow, Balrampur, Gonda, Bahraich, Barabanki, and Rae Bareli, have substantially recovered groundwater level.

The Yogi Adityanath-led UP government's water policy has had a far-reaching impact as of the 826 development blocks in the state, 566 are now classified as "safe".

The number of blocks in the "overexploited" category has declined from 82 in 2017 to 50 today.

Many blocks previously marked as "semi-critical" have also moved into the safe zone. This progress results from integrated efforts involving a robust water policy, advanced technical monitoring, and active public participation.

The state government installed 500 new piezometers and 690 Digital Water Level Recorders (DWLRs) to ensure accurate, real-time groundwater monitoring in the past year, it said.

These tools facilitate continuous, transparent tracking of groundwater levels, enabling timely and informed decision-making.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department, the groundwater department has developed a comprehensive plan for sustainable groundwater management in rural and urban areas, the statement said.

Efforts are underway to further enhance the Groundwater Information System to ensure effective control over groundwater extraction, usage, and recharge, it added.

