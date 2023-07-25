New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Amid a raging debate over the mode of satellite spectrum allocation in India, Global Satellite Operators Association (GSOA) Director General Isabelle Mauro has favoured administrative allocation of the resource to ensure meaningful connectivity.

"Administrative allocation of satellite spectrum, rather than auctions, is the key to ensuring equitable distribution and fostering innovation for meaningful connectivity," Mauro said at an event here.

She said a balanced and well-established approach is needed to maximize the socio-economic benefits for all citizens and businesses across the country.

Mauro said satellite communications play a pivotal role in building a connected society and bridging the digital divide.

The virtual event, 'Space Policy and Spectrum Issues: Investors' Perspective' organised on Monday, brought together industry representatives and key members from various organizations, including NITI Aayog, representatives from the Office of PSA-PMO, Invest India, SatCom Industry Association of India (SIA-India), and GSOA.

During the roundtable, the investor community echoed the importance of spectrum availability as per international best practices and regulatory long term certainty must be addressed to ensure the successful implementation of India space policy.

Subba Rao Pavuluri, SIA-India president and CMD of Ananth Technologies, welcomed the Space Policy 2023 unveiled by the government but said there were several gaps that needed to be addressed.

"The absence of a Space Activities Bill adds to the complexity, making certain aspects of the policy ambiguous and requiring further clarification," Pavuluri said.

The satellite service providers and operators emphasized the established practice of sharing and coordinating satellite spectrum at the international level, ensuring seamless and interference-free operations among global satellite operators.

However, they expressed genuine concern about the unproven nature of auctioning satellite spectrum and the potential risks associated with this approach.

"The introduction of untested spectrum allocation methods, such as auctions, may lead to uncertainties that could deter investments, hinder network deployments, and ultimately impede progress in providing reliable and accessible satellite services," the SIA-India said in a statement.

"This uncertainty can significantly impact the growth and development of the satellite industry, potentially limiting its ability to meet the increasing demand for connectivity services in the rapidly evolving digital landscape," it added.

