Jaisalmer, Dec 21 (PTI) GST Council on Saturday agreed to issue a clarification on taxation of popcorn, saying that pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat snacks will attract a 12 per cent tax while an 18 per cent GST will be levied if it is caramelised.

There is no change in the tax rate of popcorn and the GST Council has only agreed that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will issue a circular clarifying the current taxation regime of popcorn.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Landslide Video: Major Landslide Occurs on Dharchula-Tawaghat-Lipulekh Road in Uttarakhand; No Casualty Reported.

"Ready-to-eat popcorn", which is mixed with salt and spices, and has the essential character of namkeens currently attracts a 5 per cent GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled.

If it is supplied as pre-packaged and labelled, a 12 per cent GST is levied.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman Claims Husband and In-Laws Singed Her, Put Chilli Powder in Private Parts; 5 Booked.

However, when popcorn is mixed with sugar (caramel popcorn), its essential character changes to that of a sugar confectionary, and would therefore be classifiable under HS 1704 90 90 and attract an 18 per cent GST, as per the clarification.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)