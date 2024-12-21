The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has proposed new tax rates on various types of popcorn products. According to sources, the council has recommended a 5% GST on ready-to-eat popcorn mixed with salt and spices, provided it is not pre-packaged. On the other hand, a 12% GST will be levied on pre-packaged and labelled popcorn. Additionally, caramel popcorn will attract an 18% GST. The recommendations, which were discussed during the latest GST Council meeting, are aimed at streamlining the taxation structure for the popcorn industry. The decision is expected to impact consumers as the new rates are implemented. This move comes as the GST Council continues its efforts to rationalize tax rates across various sectors. Government Hiking Tax Rates for Common Man, Giving Concessions to Billionaires, Says Rahul Gandhi.

GST Council Proposes 5% for Ready-to-Eat, 12% for Pre-Packaged

GST Council recommends 5% GST on ready to eat popcorn mixed with salt & spices if not pre-packaged, 12% on pre-packaged and labelled, 18% on caramel popcorn: Sources To @Sapna_CNBC #GST #GSTCouncil #GSTCouncilMeeting pic.twitter.com/DiAhWKEqay — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) December 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)