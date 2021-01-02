New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): Goods and Services Tax (GST) e-invoice system has completed journey of three months and has facilitated smooth transition of the tax payers to the new platform, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (IT) on Saturday.

It has enabled over 37,000 tax payers to generate more than 1,680 lakh Invoice Reference Numbers (IRNs), during last three months from the NIC developed e-Invoice system.

Starting with 495 lakhs during October 2020, generation of e-invoice has increased to 589 lakhs in November 2020 and 603 lakhs in December 2020.

Interestingly, the e-way bill generation from the NIC (National Informatics Centre) developed e-way bill system is also highest during September to December 2020 compared to same months of previous years.

The response of the system is good and generation of IRNs is hassle-free during this period. However, there have been common errors such as repeated requests on same document number, simultaneous requests on same document number and requests with validation or calculation errors etc.

Proactive measures taken by NIC Help desk, including communication with tax payers about the issues through mails and telephonic calls and suggestion of corrective measures, has facilitated in bringing the errors down. NIC has also started sending the daily update to the generators of IRN about the number and value of the IRN generated by him/her.

The government has reduced the aggregate turnover cut off to Rs 100 crores per annum for generation of IRN by the tax payers from January 1, 2021. NIC has already enabled the API and offline tool-based sites for these tax payers.

NIC is also geared up with adequate infrastructure to handle the generation of e-invoices from these tax payers from January 1, 2021. (ANI)

