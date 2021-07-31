Ahmedabad, Jul 31 (PTI) The deadline for compulsory COVID-19 vaccination of owners, managers and staff of commercial and service establishments was on Saturday extended till August 15 by the Gujarat government.

An official said the deadline would have expired on Saturday and the decision to extend it was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.

The state government had, on June 24, announced that managers, owners and staff of commercial and service establishments would have to get compulsorily vaccinated against COVID-19 by June 30 in 18 major cities, and by July 10 in other areas.

The deadline was then extended to July 31 and now to August 15.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)