Ahmedabad, Feb 16 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday held a person who was convicted in the Haren Pandya murder case but jumped parole last year while serving a life sentence, officials said.

Kalim Ahmed Karimi (47) was held from Juhapura area here and will be handed over to Sabarmati jail authorities after a mandatory COVID-19 test, they added.

As per a release, Karimi was convicted under section 302 (murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC as well as various POTA Act provisions for his involvement in the murder of former Gujarat minister Haren Pandya in 2003.

On April 8 last year, he was released on 70-day parole, but failed to surrender on June 18 as stipulated, an ATS release said.

