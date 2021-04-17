Ahmedabad, Apr 17 (PTI) To break the chain of coronavirus transmission, markets and shops in many cities of Gujarat remained shut on Saturday, honouring a call of "voluntary lockdown" given by local authorities and industry associations.

Following the appeal made by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry, three major diamond trading markets - Mahidharpura, Mini Bazaar and Choksi Bazaar - and over 65,000 retail and wholesale textile shops in Surat city remained shut during the day.

In a statement on Friday, the industry body had urged shopkeepers to keep their establishments shut over the weekend.

"The situation is getting worse with every passing day due to coronavirus. While the government is doing its bit, we must also play our role to break the chain of infections. Hence, shopkeepers have decided to shut their establishments for two days," said Mihir Patel, a shop owner of Surat.

Honouring similar appeals, main markets in Navsari, Rajula, Himmatnagar, Botad, Barvala, Jamjodhpur, Waghodia, Ankleshwar GIDC, Patan and Radhanpur towns remained shut during the day.

Joining the call, majority of shops in Rajkot's famous Soni Bazaar also remained shut during the day.

In Ahmedabad, bullion traders and jewellers of Manek Chowk area, one of the most crowded markets in the city, also joined the two-day shutdown.

Majority of the shops in Kalupur and Madhavpura area of the old city area also remained shut during the day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)