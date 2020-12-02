Ahmedabad, Dec 2 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 1,512 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of infections to 2,12,769, the state health department said.

With 14 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 4,018, it said.

A total of 1,570 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 1,93,938, the department said, adding that the state now has 14,813 active cases.

The state's COVID-19 case recovery rate stands at 91.15 per cent.

