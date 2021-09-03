Ahmedabad, Sep 3 (PTI) Gujarat reported 16 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 8,25,461, while one death, in Bhavnagar, took the toll to 10,082, an official said on Friday.

The discharge of 17 persons increased the recovery count to 8,15,230, leaving the state with 149 active cases, including five on ventilator support, he said.

A government release said 4.82 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including over 5.25 lakh jabs on Friday.

Two COVID-19 cases in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours took its tally to 10,637, while the recovery count remained unchanged at 10,627, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with six active cases.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,461, new cases 16, deaths 10,082 discharged 8,15,230 active cases 149 and people tested so far - figures not released.

