Ahmedabad, Apr 14 (PTI) Gujarat reported the highest spike of 7,410 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while a record 73 patients died, the state health department said on Wednesday.

The cumulative count of infections in Gujarat has reached 3,67,616 while the death toll climbed to 4,995, the department said in a release.

Of the 73 fatalities, 25 deaths occurred each in Surat and Ahmedabad districts, while 9 patients died in Rajkot, 7 in Vadodara, 2 each in Sabarkantha and Junagadh, and one each in Amreli, Dang and Gandhinagar, it said.

The state is now left with 39,250 active cases.

At 2,491, Ahmedabad city registered the highest number of new cases in the state in the last 24 hours, followed by 1,424 cases in Surat city, 551 in Rajkot city, 317 in Vadodara city, 231 in Surat district, 191 in Mehsana, 189 in Jamnagar, 135 in Vadodara district and 124 in Bharuch.

A total of 2,642 patients were discharged from hospitals during the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries in Gujarat to 3,23,371, the department said.

Gujarat's case recovery rate now stands at 87.96 per cent.

A total of 85.29 lakh eligible people have been administered the first dose of the anti-COVID 19 vaccine in Gujarat so far while 12.03 lakh beneficiaries have received the second dose, said the release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,67,616, new cases 7,410, deaths 4,995, discharged 3,23,371, active cases 39,250 and people tested so far - figures not released.

A total of 111 new cases were reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, officials said.

With 29 patients being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in the UT reached 3,728 while 656 are active cases. Two patients had died since the outbreak of the pandemic.

