Vadodara, Jan 12 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped after being dragged into an empty luxury bus that was parked on the roadside in Vadodara city of Gujarat, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on January 2 late evening in New VIP Road locality of the city, a police official said, adding that a minor accused has been detained, while a search is on to nab his two accomplices who helped him in the crime.

"The 16-year-old victim from a tribal community was dragged into a parked bus by the main accused, who is a minor, and his two accomplices, around 8 pm on January 2," the official of Harni police station said.

"The two absconding accused helped the main accused in taking the girl into the bus by force. The duo then got down and locked the door of the luxury bus, where the main accused raped her," he said.

The prime accused then threatened the girl against revealing the incident to anyone, the official said.

"Police have detained the minor accused, while his two accomplices are absconding," he added.

The police did not specify the age of his two accomplices.

Following the incident, the victim left for her native place in Madhya Pradesh along with her relatives. But when her uncle came to know about the incident later, he approached the police to lodge a complaint, on the basis of which an FIR was registered, the official said.

The case was registered under IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (A) (sexual harassment), 506 (2) (criminal intimidation), 114 (abettor present when the offence is committed), and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said, adding that investigation into the case is underway.

