Ahmedabad, Mar 23 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday allowed those living in destitute homes, old age centres, disabled welfare institutions to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without Aadhaar cards as ID proof.

In a statement, the Chief Minister's Office said senior citizens and those above 45 years of age with comorbidities living in destitute homes, old age homes as well as disabled welfare institutions will be covered in the state's vaccination drive even without Aadhaar card proof.

It said the state government had already decided to cover wandering monks, priests etc without any fixed dwelling or Aadhaar cards under the vaccination drive.

So far 39,36,104 people have been vaccinated in the state in 5,833 centres, with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani fixing a target of covering around 3 lakh beneficiaries per day, the CMO statement informed.

