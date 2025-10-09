Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 9 (ANI): A Demolition drive is underway against illegal encroachment in the Bahiyal area in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

SP Gandhinagar Ravi Teja Vasamsetty says, "Since morning, the 186 illegal structures which were identified are being demolished. These structures were identified in the last 10 days, and notices were issued, after which the police and the entire government machinery are executing the demolition drive. Fifty owners of these structures are directly involved in crimes, and cases have been registered against them. 30 people have some relatives or are indirectly involved in crimes... 1000 police personnel from various departments of the force have been deployed..."

A total of 186 structures have been identified and are under bulldozer action by the government machinery and police.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Administration demolished 33 illegal properties built on government land in Godhra on Thursday.

Earlier, the Gandhinagar District Administration, in collaboration with the District Police, launched a large-scale demolition drive early this morning to clear illegal encroachments across multiple areas, which included GEB, Pethapur, Charedi, and areas along the banks of the Sabarmati River.

This operation targeted over 700 unauthorised structures built on government land, covering an area of one lakh square meters. On the encroachment drive, Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamshetty stated that the administration has managed to remove 100 illegal structures.

"The administration and police have initiated a drive to remove encroachments covering one lakh square meters. So far, 100 illegal structures have been demolished," said Vasamshetty.Meanwhile, in a different area of the country, a demolition drive was conducted on an illegally constructed marriage hall in Rae Buzurg village, Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

KK Bishnoi, the Superintendent of Police (SP) for Sambhal, stated that the administration executed the demolition after the contractors failed to take action within the 30-day deadline that had been issued.

"In Rae Buzurg village under the Asmoli police station in Sambhal, there is land for a pond and compost pits. They were given 30 days to demolish it. Despite the 30-day deadline, they still haven't demolished it; the administration has decided to demolish it themselves. It was illegal construction. They've been given ample time. Drone surveillance is being done. They were operating the place like a madrasa and a 'Barat Grah'. It was built on several acres of land," Bishnoi told ANI. (ANI)

