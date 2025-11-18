Arvalli, November 18: Four people were killed after an ambulance caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday at Ransaiyyad Circle near Modasa town. According to officials, the ambulance was carrying a newborn baby, his father, uncle and grandmother alongwith the driver, doctor and a nurse. "The child, his father, the doctor, and the nurse died in the incident, while the uncle, grandmother, and the driver were rescued." Gujarat Blast: 2 Workers Killed, 20 Others Injured After Boiler Explodes at Pharmaceutical Factory in Bharuch.

The main cause of the fire may have been an oxygen cylinder explosion in the ambulance, officials said. The postmortem is currently being conducted by the FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) on the accident site. Further details are awaited.

