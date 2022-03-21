Ahmedabad, Mar 21 (PTI) The Gujarat government has acquired 99.3 per cent of land in five districts for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai high speed rail corridor, popularly known as the bullet train project, the state Assembly was informed on Monday.

In reply to starred questions on the status of land acquisition for the project, the Gujarat government said Rs 2935.85 crore has been paid as compensation in five out of eight districts from where the bullet train will pass, adding that replies were based on the status till December 31, 2021.

The districts for which the state government furnished details are Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Kheda, Anand and Navsari, while Surat, Bharuch and Valsad are the other three districts that are part of the corridor.

In replies to starred questions, revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi said 358.31 hectare land has been acquired out of 360.73 hectare required for the project in the five districts.

Vadodara tops the list with 103.94 hectare land acquired, out of 105.46 hectare required for the project, while least land required is in Ahmedabad at 27.15 hectare, out of which acquisition of 26.43 hectare is complete.

At the same time, the highest amount of Rs 1,108.45 crore has been paid as compensation in Ahmedabad, and the lowest in Anand district, as per the replies.

A total Rs 2,935.85 crore has been paid as compensation to the project-affected people for the land acquired for them for the ambitious project, said the government minister.

The 508.17-kilometre long network will pass through Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar in Maharashtra, and Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Kheda, and Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

