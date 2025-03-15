Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 15 (ANI): Gujarat has outperformed the national average (93.23 per cent) in the SDG-3 Index, achieving 95.95 per cent vaccination coverage under the Universal Immunization Program (UIP) through Mission Indradhanush in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of "Every mother and child should remain healthy."

Under the leadership of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has taken effective initiatives to ensure vaccination services reach newborns and pregnant women, resulting in these positive outcomes.

On the occasion of this year's National Vaccination Day, Gujarat's Health Department is also going to conduct a special vaccination campaign for Measles/Rubella (MR) on March 15-16. , the release stated.

Meanwhile, during the period of April to February in the year 2024-25, Gujarat achieved an overall 98 per cent full immunization coverage for one-year-old children.

Among specific vaccines, Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) had a coverage of 96 per cent, Pentavalent (DPT+Hep-B+HiB) reached 95 per cent, and Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination coverage stood at 97 per cent, the release stated.

This remarkable achievement in immunization coverage can be attributed to the innovative and special initiatives undertaken by the state government, including "Dhanvantri Rath", "Tika Express," and "Mobile Mamta Divas" (for vaccination services in remote areas).

These initiatives have played a crucial role in ensuring that vaccination services reach every eligible child and mother across Gujarat.

Under the Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI), the Gujarat Government has effectively implemented an intensive vaccination campaign for children aged 0-2 years and pregnant women.

Due to these efforts, vaccination coverage under Mission Indradhanush has increased by more than 20 per cent.

So far, under all phases of this mission, 9,95,395 children and 2,25,960 pregnant women have been vaccinated. This mission aims to reach children who missed routine vaccinations for any reason.

The Gujarat Government's Khilkhilat Vehicle has spread smiles across millions of children's lives.

Between January 16-22, 2025, the state government launched a special "Khilkhilat Vaccination Campaign," vaccinating 25,736 children with BCG, OPV, Penta, IPV, Rota, PCV, MR, and DPT vaccines.

Not only this, the state government has specially targeted Vadodara, Surat, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Morbi for vaccination by conducting several special vaccination campaigns, which have resulted in a significant increase in its coverage.

Meanwhile, the vaccination of over 18 lakh school and Balwatika children in the last three years.

To ensure widespread vaccination against diseases like Tetanus and Diphtheria, the Gujarat Government has adopted an inter-departmental coordination approach over the past three years.

In collaboration with the Education Department, the State Health Department has conducted school-based immunization programs, administering vaccines to 10-year-old and 16-year-old students within their schools.

Additionally, in 2024, five-year-old children received their second dose of the DPT vaccine in Balwatikas (pre-primary schools). Combining both categories, over 1.8 million children have been successfully vaccinated under this initiative.

Notably, Gujarat has reported zero polio cases from 2007 to 2024, a major success of the state's immunization efforts.

On National Immunization Day (NID) 2024, 82.49 lakh children across 33 districts were given polio drops. Under Sub-National Immunization Day (SNID), Gujarat vaccinated 42.97 lakh children aged 0-5 years across 24 districts. (ANI)

