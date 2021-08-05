Ahmedabad, Aug 5 (PTI) Gujarat reported 24 new coronavirus positive cases and 31 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Thursday.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Woman, Her Family Members Booked After Husband Ends Life Alleging Harassment by Wife and In-Laws.

With this, the tally of positive cases in the state now stands at 8,24,978, it said.

Also Read | AP SSC Result 2021 to be Declared Tomorrow at 5 PM, Students Can Check Class 10 Scores Online at bse.ap.gov.in.

For the 17th consecutive day, Gujarat did not report any death due to coronavirus. Since the outbreak, the infection has claimed 10,076 lives in the state.

The number of recoveries climbed to 8,14,696 on Thursday and the recovery rate now stands at 98.75 per cent.

There are 206 active COVID-19 cases in the state and six of the patients are on ventilator.

The state government said that a little over 3.50 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered to the eligible people till now. Of these, 5.81 lakh doses were given on Thursday alone.

No new case was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, an official release said, adding that one patient recovered and was discharged from hospital during the day.

Of the total number of 10,624 people, who were found positive for coronavirus in the union territory since the outbreak, four have died, 10,606 have recovered, while 14 cases are active, it said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,24,978, new cases 24, death toll 10,076, recoveries 8,14,696, active cases 206 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)