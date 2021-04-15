Ahmedabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Gujarat reported over 8,000 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the highest one day growth since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department said.

The addition of 8,152 cases took the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,75,768, it said.

A total of 81 such patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the fatality count to 5,076, the department said in the release. This is also the biggest single-day death toll in the state.

A record 28 persons died in Ahmedabad district, followed by 26 in Surat, 10 in Rajkot, seven in Vadodara, three in Gandhinagar, two each in Sabarkantha and Banaskantha, and one each in Anand, Bharuch and Junagadh. Ahmedabad city registered 2,631 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

Surat city registered 1,551 cases, followed by 698 in Rajkot city, 348 in Vadodara city, 313 in Surat district, 249 in Mehsana, 188 in Jamnagar city, 161 in Bharuch, 138 in Vadodara district and 121 in Jamnagar district.

For the first time, a record 3,023 patients recovered and given discharge during the past 24 hours, taking the recovery count to 3,26,394, the release said, adding that Gujarat's recovery rate has gone down to 86.86 per cent.

The number of active cases now stands at 44,298, of which, 267 are on ventilator.

As many as 86.29 lakh people in the state were given the first dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine, while 12.53 lakh have been administered the second dose in Gujarat till date, the release said.

A total of 113 new cases were reported in the adjoining union territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said a release by the authorities, adding that 16 patients also recovered and were given discharge during the day.

Of the total 4,498 persons found positive for coronavirus in the union territory since the outbreak, two have died, 3,744 have recovered while 656 cases are still active, said a release by the UT administration.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,75,768, new cases 8,152, deaths 5,076, discharged 3,26,394, active cases 44,298 and people tested so far - figures not released.

