Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 9 (ANI): At the conclusion of the Shamlaji Mahotsav at the renowned pilgrimage centre of Shamlaji, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel gifted the Aravalli district multiple development works worth Rs. 168 crore.

After Shamlaji was recently declared a new taluka by the state government, this marked the Chief Minister's first programme in Shamlaji, turning the Shamlaji Mahotsav into a development festival (Vikas Utsav) for the entire Aravalli district.

Also Read | Haryana Weather News: IMD Issues Agromet Advisory for State; Cold Wave and Dense Fog Likely, Farmers Advised Caution.

Sharing details of Rs. 1,232 crore worth of development works approved for the Aravalli district over the past three years, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister has ensured adequate funding to bring remote areas and deprived sections into the mainstream of development.

The Chief Minister said the Prime Minister has promoted modern development while preserving the divinity and grandeur of religious and historical sites through the mantra "Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi." He stated that housing, education, livelihood and healthcare facilities have been provided in tribal areas.

Also Read | ‘They Are Trying to Come to Power in West Bengal as They Did in Maharashtra and Haryana’: CM Mamata Banerjee After ED Raids I-PAC Office In Kolkata.

Community health centres are being upgraded and converted into sub-district hospitals. He added that through 12 science colleges, two universities and 11 medical colleges in these tribal areas, opportunities have opened up for the children of tribal families to become doctors and engineers.

To realise the vision of Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the Chief Minister urged promoting tribal traditional arts, skills, occupations, and products through Vocal for Local and Local for Global.

On this occasion, Minister Raman Solanki said that under the Chief Minister's leadership, Gujarat has seen unprecedented development, with notable progress in education, healthcare, employment, and livelihoods in the tribal areas of the Aravalli district through state and central schemes.

Minister of State P. C. Baranda stated that the Shamlaji Mahotsav is a living symbol of the unity, culture and faith of the tribal community. This year, with thousands of participants and the folk music, dance, and devotional ambience created by artists, the community's heritage has been further strengthened. The development works received today, and their inauguration will give further momentum to the development of Aravalli.

On this occasion, Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various projects, including Rs 107.02 crore projects of the Roads and Buildings Department (State), various projects worth Rs. 24.49 crore of the Education Department, projects worth Rs. 19.9 crore of the Sports Department, projects worth Rs. 12.5 crore of the Roads and Buildings Department (Panchayat), projects worth Rs. 3.46 crore of the Health and Family Welfare Department. Additionally, plot allotments were issued to families of nomadic and denotified tribes, and cash credit assistance was distributed to Kishan Mission Mangalam groups.

The event was attended by District Panchayat President Priyanka Damor, MP Shobhanaben Baraiya, MLAs Shri Bhikhusinhji Parmar and Shri Dhavalsinh Zala, District In-charge Secretary Shri Roopwant Singh, District Collector Prashasti Pareek, District Development Officer Deepesh Kedia, District Police Chief Manoharsinh Jadeja, along with other officials and dignitaries. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)